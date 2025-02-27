Three out of four Spaniards say they are satisfied with their sex life

Sections
Highlight
Madrid
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 18:57
A survey carried out by CIS (Spain's sociological research centre) has found that almost three out of every four Spaniards (73.3%) are very satisfied or fairly satisfied with their sex life. An even higher proportion (76.9%) consider sex to be an important part of a satisfied life in general, although this is a view shared by men more than women, represented by 84.8% and 69.4%, respectively.
Of those surveyed, 84.9% stated that they "strongly or fairly agree" that anything goes in a sexual relationship, as long as the people involved are in total agreement. In addition, 78.2% "strongly or fairly agree" that there are still many prejudices and secrecy surrounding sex in Spanish society. When it comes to sexual orientation, 62.6% believe that a person can vary their sexual preferences throughout their life, having relations with both women and men.
Regarding cheating, 64.5% consider "having sexually charged conversations through messages, phone calls or social media" to be infidelity. Of those, 70.6% are women, compared to 58.1% men. The belief is more common in the 18-24 age group (83.5%), compared to the lower figure among those over 65 (52.3%). There is a broad consensus (91.5%) that "having sexual and emotional relations with another person" implies unfaithfulness.
For 76.3% of Spaniards, maintaining sexual relations through social media without face-to-face contact is also infidelity, although "a kiss on the lips" is considered a sign of unfaithfulness for only 53% of Spaniards.
With regard to sexual practices, the most common is vaginal penetration (92.4%), followed by kissing and caressing with another person (86.4%), masturbation (80.3%) and oral sex (78.1%). In addition, 23.3% of respondents say they have slept with between 5 and 10 people; 22.5% say they have only slept with one person; 12.3% have slept with between 11 and 20 people; and 9.6% say they have slept with between 21 and 100 people.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.