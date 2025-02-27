Three out of four Spaniards say they are satisfied with their sex life

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A couple in Madrid's Retiro Park. AFP
Relationships

According to a CIS (Spain's sociological research centre) survey, 64.5% consider it an infidelity to have risqué conversations by message, over the phone or online

Álvaro Soto

Álvaro Soto

Madrid

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 18:57

A survey carried out by CIS (Spain's sociological research centre) has found that almost three out of every four Spaniards (73.3%) are very satisfied or fairly satisfied with their sex life. An even higher proportion (76.9%) consider sex to be an important part of a satisfied life in general, although this is a view shared by men more than women, represented by 84.8% and 69.4%, respectively.

Of those surveyed, 84.9% stated that they "strongly or fairly agree" that anything goes in a sexual relationship, as long as the people involved are in total agreement. In addition, 78.2% "strongly or fairly agree" that there are still many prejudices and secrecy surrounding sex in Spanish society. When it comes to sexual orientation, 62.6% believe that a person can vary their sexual preferences throughout their life, having relations with both women and men.

Regarding cheating, 64.5% consider "having sexually charged conversations through messages, phone calls or social media" to be infidelity. Of those, 70.6% are women, compared to 58.1% men. The belief is more common in the 18-24 age group (83.5%), compared to the lower figure among those over 65 (52.3%). There is a broad consensus (91.5%) that "having sexual and emotional relations with another person" implies unfaithfulness.

For 76.3% of Spaniards, maintaining sexual relations through social media without face-to-face contact is also infidelity, although "a kiss on the lips" is considered a sign of unfaithfulness for only 53% of Spaniards.

With regard to sexual practices, the most common is vaginal penetration (92.4%), followed by kissing and caressing with another person (86.4%), masturbation (80.3%) and oral sex (78.1%). In addition, 23.3% of respondents say they have slept with between 5 and 10 people; 22.5% say they have only slept with one person; 12.3% have slept with between 11 and 20 people; and 9.6% say they have slept with between 21 and 100 people.

