The world champions, with Luis Rubiales, at Barajas Airport after winning the title on 20 August. EFE
Three of Jenni Hermoso’s teammates to testify as witnesses in the Rubiales case

Rubiales case ·

The Spanish national footballer players have been summoned to give evidence at the High Court in addition to family and friends of the victim on 25 and 28 September and 2 October

Amador Gómez

Madrid

Friday, 22 September 2023, 18:21

The judge investigating the Rubiales case for the non-consensual kiss given by the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) to football player Jenni Hermoso has summoned three players from the World Cup-winning team to testify as witnesses at the High Court on 25 and 28 September and 2 October.

Several close family members and friends of Hermoso, who were at the Women's World Cup final on 20 August in Sydney and on the return flight to Spain, must also testify as witnesses. Two witnesses for the defence have also been called to appear. Some of the statements will be carried out by videoconference, as reported on Friday by the High Court.

On Thursday, Judge Francisco de Jorge summoned four FEF employees to testify as witnesses for an alleged coercion against Jenni Hermoso. The four employees are former football player and football director of the men's team, Albert Luque; Rubén Rivera marketing manager of the federation; Miguel García Caba, director of the Integrity department, who was fired by the FEF on Thursday, following the dismissal of former secretary general Andreu Camps; and Patricia Pérez, press officer of the women's team.

The investigating court that is handling the case has already received, through the Australian embassy, the certificate of the content of all the crimes of the penal code of that country in relation to the events under investigatoin and that are applicable in New South Wales since the World Cup final was played in Sydney.

Rubiales is accused, following a complaint filed by the High Court prosecutor's office, of a crime of sexual assault and another of coercion, both punishable by prison sentences under Spanish law, although substitutable in the minimum degree by fines.

