There is less than two weeks to go until one of the most eagerly awaited events for people around Spain: the Christmas 2025 special lottery draw. On Monday 22nd December , the children of San Ildefonso will be in charge of distributing thousands of cash prizes.

It is a day filled with excitement and anticipation , because El Gordo is much more than just a jackpot prize, it is an opportunity to change lives . However, becoming one of the lucky few depends solely and exclusively on chance.

Despite the outcome being out of our control, some people believe that certain numbers are luckier than others . Some look at past winners in previous draws, searching for patterns or repetitions. Others are guided by important dates such as birthdays or the birth of a child.

Moreover, in recent years it has become fashionable to ask artificial intelligence (AI) what the winning combination will be . At ABC, we posed this question for 2025 and AI's answer was clear.

The winning number for the jackpot prize in the 2025 Christmas lottery draw, according to AI

"What number will win the top prize, El Gordo, in the 2025 Christmas lottery?" . This was the question we put to AI and its answer was clear. "I would love to be able to predict it but, unfortunately, I don't have the ability ", stated AI.

This technology went on to explain that "it's pure luck" . "While I could give you some tips on how to play or the traditions, the truth is that the winning combination is completely random ."

We then asked AI to tell us which number it would buy in a lottery outlet if it could. This is what it said: "What a difficult decision. If I had to choose a random number for El Gordo it would be 17675 . I don't know why, but it sounds good to me and it has a nicely rounded feel to it." However, this tool also reminded us that any 'décimo' ticket has "the same chances" .