This is the supermarket with the best bread in Spain according to national consumer group

Lidl is the supermarket with the best bread in Spain according to the OCU.

D. C. Malaga Monday, 6 May 2024, 00:04

Every year Spain's consumers and users organisation (OCU) carries out studies to analyse the products most consumed by Spaniards. This time it is the turn of bread, one of the most widely consumed foods in Spain.

Although it is an easy product to find in any supermarket, its quality can vary depending on a number of factors including ingredients, additives, texture and flavour. The OCU has carried out a new study in order to find out which stores offer the best bread.

It has analysed the percentage of customers who regularly shop in 18 large supermarkets. As well as bread the study also assessed other products such as meat, fish, hygiene products and vegetables, among many others, which will be published later in other OCU publications.

The OCU has determined that the best supermarket for the quality of its bread is Lidl, where 55 per cent of customers buy the item on a regular basis. Mercadona is next and just three points behind the German chain.

At the end of the scale is Bonàrea, a Catalan chain which is 22 points below the average, making it the supermarket that sells the least amount of bread according to the OCU data.