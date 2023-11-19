Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Schoolchildren sing the winning numbers and prizes as they are drawn.
Schoolchildren sing the winning numbers and prizes as they are drawn. SUR (file image)
Christmas lottery 2023

This is the highly anticipated Christmas lottery ad campaign that has hit screens across Spain

Some 185 million tickets have gone on sale for the famous festive draw this year, with prize money that totals 2.59 billion euros - including four million euros for each winner who holds the El Gordo jackpot number

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Sunday, 19 November 2023, 20:00

This year's Christmas lottery advertising campaign in Spain for the country's famous festive draw, which offers 4-million-euro prizes for each holder of the El Gordo jackpot number, has been released and is encouraging people to value those closest to them this festive season.

It is one of the most anticipated advertising campaigns of the end of the year, and this time around it points out common daily stresses and highlights "the luck of having us". The main character in the ad, overwhelmed by her family's demands and chores, wishes for everyone to disappear. To her surprise, her wish comes true for a few hours, but she soon realises how important they are to her.

President of Spain's state lottery and betting operator Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Jesús Huerta Almendro presented the ad campaign at a press conference. "It is more than just an advertisement, it is a story that focuses on what really matters. Our values. The people around us. And this is what this year's creative concept has been based on," he said.

This year's famous Christmas lottery draw has a total of 185 million tickets up for grabs. The issue amounts to 3.7 billion euros, of which 70% will be distributed in prizes: some 2.59 billion euros. There is a top prize of four million euros for each holder of the 'El Gordo' jackpot number.

This year the illustration on the tickets depicts the painting The Nativity by the Master of Sopetrán, found in the Prado Museum.

