These are the ten best countries to live in after retirement, according to International Living magazine For more than 30 years the publication has listed the most attractive destinations to "live a healthier and happier life, spend a lot less money and get a lot more". But where did Spain appear on the list?

The ranking is compiled by gathering the opinions and "real-life experiences" of a network of contributors from around the globe. "It is designed to be a useful tool for people, built from real-world information on the ground and informed opinion," said the magazine, which made it clear that these contributors are "not beholden to relocation service providers, real estate agents, tourism boards or economic development organisations" in the places where they live.

These are, from 1 to 10, the best countries in which to spend your retirement in 2023, according to the publication:

1 Portugal 1 The neighbouring country to Spain tops International Living magazine's list because "despite its compact size, the country offers something for everyone. From vibrant cities like Lisbon and Porto with lively nightlife, culture, history and culinary delights, to coastal paradises along the Atlantic Ocean, where camel-coloured sand meets turquoise water adorned with jagged rock formations, caves and grottos." But it also highlights its inland villages, for those who like a quieter life, with medieval buildings, castle ruins and "rolling emerald hills of farmland". The magazine alsohighlights the friendliness of the Portuguese, "friendly and welcoming to foreigners with open arms".

2 Mexico 1 "Friendly locals, a fascinating culture and an affordable and relaxed lifestyle. These are the main characteristics that make Mexico the second best country to retire to, according to the publication. Plus a "wide range of landscapes, climates and cultures": from cool colonial cities and sleepy towns to sun-drenched deserts, some of the world's liveliest beach resorts, snow-capped mountains and tropical rainforests. Not to mention the low cost of living in Mexico which "will vary, of course, depending on where you live and your lifestyle. It is possible for a single person to live simply but comfortably for around US$800 per month, while a couple choosing a luxurious lifestyle could easily spend US$8,000 per month".

3 Panama 1 In third place is Panama, a country with "great nightlife, restaurants and cafes, museums and galleries, theatres, parks and more". A pensioner with around 1,000 euros a month can live in some of its cities. It comes with "a mild climate and no hurricanes", with only "a couple of grey days in a row" and "political and economic stability".

4 Ecuador 1 A "perfect combination of climate, culture and affordability". With 1,200 miles of coastline, one of the world's highest active volcanoes and the Galapagos Islands, it is one of the most ecologically diverse places on the planet. The magazine notes that "it's not just an ecological paradise, it's a place where you can make friends and stop worrying about money. In fact, it says that "you can easily live on $1,500 to $1,800 a month, "depending on location and lifestyle".

5 Costa Rica 1 There are many characteristics that place Costa Rica in the middle of this ranking. "Perhaps it is the tropical climate, the abundance of nature or the friendliness of the locals. Or the numerous real estate options almost everywhere. With a lower cost of living, the ease of commuting to North America and affordable medical care," explained one of International Living's scouts. The republic is also internationally recognised for its commitment to the environment, with about a quarter of its land protected as national parks and wildlife refuges.

6 Spain 1 "Year-round sunny weather, a welcoming culture, an incredibly relaxed lifestyle and a relatively low cost of living". These are some of the reasons why the magazine ranks Spain at number six on the list. In addition to the relatively low prices of fresh produce for the Mediterranean diet (compared to the United States), the publication highlighted the inexpensive three-course menus offered by many restaurants. It also highlighted the healthcare system: "Both the public and private systems are excellent by European and American standards".

7 Greece 1 "This sunny Mediterranean country offers stunning natural beauty, warm hospitality, an affordable cost of living, some of the best food in the world and a rich, deep history". It also earned this number seven spot thanks to its archaeological wealth, its islands and the way it welcomes older people: "The older generation is front and centre in Greece, and this adds to the country's charm".

8 France 1 "Retirees will find that French culture takes a firm stance on the good life," according to the magazine. But beyond the slow-paced, gourmet lifestyle you can expect to find as a retiree "even on a modest budget", International Living points to the country's health care regime as another major reason for choosing to move to France. "France operates under a universal health care system in which everyone is entitled to receive medical services".

9 Italy and Thailand 1 Both countries tie for ninth place in the ranking. The survey praised Italy for its "incredible diversity of climate, topography, beaches, food, wine, sports, community, healthcare and lifestyle" and recommended it as a retirement destination for people who "want a longer, fuller life, a sense of adventure and pleasure at a leisurely pace that few other countries in the world match". 2 Thailand's "warm, sun-drenched climate" attracts those with "a keen sense of adventure and an eye for natural and cultural beauty", and "a culture untouched by any other influence" as it is the only country in Southeast Asia that was not colonised by any European country.