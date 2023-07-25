These are the airports in Spain that suffer the most flight delays, according to latest research AirHelp, the world's largest air passenger rights organisation, has revealed its data for the first half of the year on how the main Spanish airports fared

DM Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Airports in Spain with the least and most disruptions and delays to flights have been revealed, with Malaga Airport, gateway to the Costa del Sol, considered one of the worst-performing.

AirHelp, the world's largest air passenger rights organisation, revealed its data for the first half of the year on how the main Spanish airports fared. More than 300,000 flights took off from Spanish runways in the first half of 2023, but almost 25% suffered disruptions, compared to 18% during the same time last year, according to the figures.

Those disruptions affected more than 10 million passengers - out of a total of 45 million - and more than 900,000 were entitled to financial compensation from the airlines.

The data showed that March was the worst month for flying, closely followed by last June, when about 30% of disruptions were recorded. May and June were the favourite months to travel, where more than nine million people took a flight.

Where to fly from to avoid problems

Asturias was named the best performing airport with 2,500 flights, and more than 2,000 of them departing on time. Only 14% of travellers departing from this airport suffered a delay or cancellation.

Jaen airport was named the second-best, followed by La Palma airport. The worst-performing airports were Murcia, Costa Brava and Malaga, according to the data. Murcia and Costa Brava airports, with barely 1,000 flights between January and June, only registered 65% punctuality, inconveniencing approximately 50,000 people.

Malaga Airport registered more than 25,000 flights in the first half of the year, equivalent to more than three million passengers. But the Andalusian airport had a punctuality rate of 70%, disrupting more than one million travellers.

Alicante is the fourth city with the most unpunctual airport in Spain. Out of approximately 2.5 million travellers who used the airport, just 72% left on time.