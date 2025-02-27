Church crime in Toledo: thieves 'swap' one virgin for another one

J.M.L. Toledo Thursday, 27 February 2025, 18:39 Compartir

Dosbarrios is a village of 2,300 inhabitants in the province of Toledo. Now it is suspected that one of the locals has taken home a carving from the chapel of San Antón and replaced it with another, smaller image of lesser artistic quality.

It all happened after the village's annual celebration of San Antón, patron saint of animals. On that day the chapel opened as usual to bless dogs, cats, parrots and any other pets and someone must have noticed the carving of the Virgin of Fatima presiding over an altar. A few days later, Ángeles Palomino, the person in charge of opening and closing the chapel, noticed that someone had stolen a table of little value. A few days later she had another surprise: the Virgen de Fátima had disappeared and an image of the Virgen del Carmen had been left in its place. An "exchange" that has left the residents of this village in the Mesa de Ocaña area somewhat perplexed. It has also forced the temporary closure of the chapel.

"More than its economic value, we care about its sentimental value," said the mayor of Dosbarrios, Carmen Portillo. She then stressed that the Virgen de Fátima was donated to the shrine by a woman who is now deceased. Her children are now lamenting the loss of this carving and its replacement by another, which seems to have come from a bargain basement store as it is of such poor quality.

"We ask anyone who has seen anything suspicious or who has information about these events to contact the authorities or the council as soon as possible. We hope that it has all been a misunderstanding and that the image of the Virgin de Fátima will be returned," said a council spokesperson in a public statement.

They are keen to resolve this matter for village harmony because, as its name suggests and according to legend, there is a good reason behind its name. Dosbarrios was originally composed of two separate localities divided by religion - one Christian and the other Muslim. They fought over a stream that also divided them until they were united in the 13th century.