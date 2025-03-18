Price of a regular butane gas cylinder in Spain rises again: this is what you should be paying

Cristina Cándido Madrid Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 22:44 Compartir

The maximum price of the regular butane gas cylinders in Spain has increased by one euro as of Monday 17 March. The current price, published in the latest BOE issue (the state's official gazette) stands at 17.67 euros. This is an increase of 6% compared to the previous revision, which took place in January. In addition, this is the fourth consecutive rise, leading to prices not seen in Spain since January 2023.

The price is a result of the government's revision of the calculation method for the price of butane, which took place a fortnight ago. The increase is mainly due to a rise in the price of propane and butane (+4.89%) and marketing costs (+14.27%).

This price is calculated taking into account the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) on international markets, transport costs and exchange rates. It used to be limited to 5% upwards or downwards, but the order from 4 March allowed the percentage to be temporarily exceeded, as has happened on this occasion. With that said, a canister will now cost 17.67 euros, compared to the 17.47 euros it would have cost according to the previous formula.