'Parachuting' pet warning issued by cat charity in Spain

The summer heat is cranking up and opening up the windows wide in our homes in Spain becomes somewhat inevitable. When we have a pet, we must consider that this is not only a relief to us due to the drop in temperature which helps ventilate the home, but it can also present a danger to our four-legged friends. A skittish animal, faced with any unexpected noise, may look for an escape route and find it by jumping out of the window. In particular, a cat may be tempted to try to chase a bird, a mosquito or a fly and fall out. Sadly, despite the popular saying, cats do not have nine lives and, if you live in an apartment block, your cat does not have a parachute to lower them safely to the ground.

A nasty fall can cause serious injury or, if nothing major befalls them when they drop, they can then get lost, because many felines do not go outside much and the great outdoors is an unknown world to them. Victoria León, president of the association Colonias Felinas, recommends installing mosquito nets on windows to avoid such incidents. This will not only keep insects out, but also improve safety for our pets. "The nets are inexpensive and give us peace of mind," she said. "When you leave home and you can't keep an eye on your pets, the ideal thing to do is to close up the place [with the netting], especially if in rented property and not allowed to do any building alterations."

That said, it is more difficult to install mosquito nets on balconies, so it is more effective to install some fencing or trellis so your pet can look out, but not jump out. "It's not just because they want to hunt, cats can be right by the window, get startled by a noise and plummet down to the ground. It's more common than it seems. And more serious. You don't have to fall from the ninth floor to get hurt, some cats have fallen from a first floor and been killed", said Victoria León. Colonias Felinas has already recorded four falls this year involving cats they had given up for adoption, plus another eight that Victoria León herself, a vet by profession, has treated at the clinic where she works.

The 'parachuting cat' phenomenon is quite a common occurrence in spring and summer. "Many fall into the street and their owners cannot be found because they have no microchip", she said. In this regard, it's important to remember that the Spanish law protecting the rights and welfare of animals requires pets to be identified. So cats, just like dogs, must have a microchip even if they don't usually go outside.

Aside from this, the most common injuries in cats that have suffered a fall are fractured teeth, jawbone, legs or hips, as well as neurological trauma with long-term consequences and, of course, fatal injuries. "As agile as they are, sometimes they don't have time to position themselves properly or they run into a clothesline or a car, which makes the fall worse," said León. If your cat suffers such a fall, it is advisable to take it to the vet for a proper examination in case of any internal injuries, even if it appears unharmed on the outside.

Casement windows

There is also a significant danger to cats from casement windows. These are the type of windows that open vertically instead of horizontally, precisely to avoid danger. While it might look that a cat cannot fit through the gap left by the window, this is precisely what can cause the animal to get stuck and injure itself.

AniCura veterinary clinics warn that "any cat is susceptible to falling into the void, there is no predisposition based on breed or sex. An unneutered animal may want to leave the house because it smells a female in heat or because it's a very active animal and thus suffers this type of accident." Again, take note: cats don't have nine lives, they just have a great sense of balance, they are flexible and agile. So, if we don't have a mosquito net and we can't put one up, how do we ventilate the house without endangering our pet? It's simple: do so by room, leave your pet in the one room with the windows closed while airing the rest of the home.