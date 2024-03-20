Best extra virgin olive oils sold in Spanish supermarkets revealed

Ideal Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO or AOVE in Spanish) has long been one of the stars of Mediterranean cuisine, capable of enhancing flavour and elevating dishes to that extra level. Its presence in the gastronomic world has been increasing due to its numerous health benefits and its incomparable taste, although the price increase in the past two years has turned it into a gourmet product.

That is why consumers organisation OCU has been carrying out, since 2000, different analyses of the extra virgin olive oils sold in Spanish supermarkets. In the last of these studies, in 2021, the top honour went to Spanish olive oil bottling company Oleoestepa; an oil from a cooperative of 7,000 farmers in 19 oil mills in the provinces of Seville, Cordoba and Malaga.

The effect of these public analyses becomes clear when looking at the last two OCU studies: In the 2018 analysis, up to 20 of the 41 EVOO brands investigated did not meet the requirements to be labelled, meanwhile in 2021, only two out of 41 did not meet the requirements to be labelled.

Oleoestepa extra virgin olive oil

Oleoestepa EVOO has been chosen as the best extra virgin olive oil in all the studies carried out by the OCU (2003, 2007, 2012, 2018 and 2021). The oil in its one-litre form, in a plastic bottle, obtained an OCU score of 89 out of 100, while the second best rated brand by the OCU is Auchán (sold in Alcampo) in a 750 ml glass bottle, with a score of 86 out of 100.

Five-litre bottles of Oleoestepa

According to the Oleoestepa website, "its aroma is reminiscent of fresh grass, its flavour of green olive leaves, with hints of apple and artichoke", and it is "very fresh yet delicate, with elegant bitterness and spiciness". Its high quality is certified by the Estepa Designation of Origin, which has the most demanding quality requirements on the market.

AOVE Oleoestepa Selection

An extra virgin olive oil resulting from a successful combination of the Hojiblanca and Arbequina varieties, with a balanced fruity intensity on the nose and bitter and spicy on the palate. This 750 ml bottle of Oleoestepa contains a careful selection of oils from the Hojiblanca and Arbequina varieties.

Oleoestepa Organic, 500 ml

This extra virgin olive oil comes from organic farming. In its organoleptic profile it has a predominant fruitiness of green olives over ripe olives, and also presents sensory notes reminiscent of green almonds, vegetables such as artichoke, freshly cut grass and green olive leaf. It is sweet on the palate with a slight bitterness and spiciness, resulting in a very balanced and harmonious taste. It is ideal for green salads, fresh cheeses and cold soups.