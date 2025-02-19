Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spanish police warn of technique used by thieves to distract drivers when they return to their vehicles

The 'seed method' is being used by criminals in recent times to trick people into thinking they have dropped something near their car

L. L.

Granada

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 17:59

There have been cases reported all over Spain, but it is not new. The 'la siembra' (the seed) method of thieving has a few variations but always has two things in common: several people are involved and they try to trick their victim.

The 'modus operandi' is as follows. The offenders choose the victim, follow them to their vehicle. One of them approaches the victim's car and when he sees that they have left their bag inside the car, the offender does something to attract their attention. At the precise moment the victim gets out of the vehicle to see what is going on, and with their attention focused on what has supposedly fallen out, the second offender appears and will open the boot or passenger door to steal valuables, the handbag, the backpack...

@guardiacivil

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Mucho cuidado con el método de la siembra!! Los amigos de lo ajeno lo emplean para distraernos cuando estamos parados dentro de nuestro 🚗 Suelen hacerlo dos compinches. 🙋🏻‍♂️Uno nos dice que se nos ha caído algo o que ocurre alguna cosa en el exterior para que salgamos. Otro 🥷🏻 aprovecha para abrir la puerta del conductor y llevarse todo lo que encuentre.

♬ Disappear - Maniak-B

This is why the Guardia Civil advises people not to let their belongings out of their sight, even when they are already in your car. At the same time, the force recommends not leaving them in the car and returning to the shopping centre, supermarket or petrol station to alert them to the presence of criminals. It is also a good idea to check the immediate vicinity of the car to make sure that there is nothing there so that you do not fall into a trap set by the criminals.

"Be careful with the seeding method. It is used to distract us when we are in our vehicles. It is usually carried by two people. One tells us that we have dropped something or that something is happening outside so that we get out. Another takes the opportunity to open the car door and take everything they find," warns the Guardia Civil.

