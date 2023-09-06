Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ivana Andrés when she arrived in Madrid with the World Cup trophy, alongside former coach Jorge Vilda (left) and Luis Rubiales, RFEF president. Europa Press
World Cup 2023

Spanish government scores own goal and mistakes reality TV star for captain of national women's football team

Following Spain's victory in the World Cup final, "human error" has been blamed after a sporting merit medal was awarded to the wrong person in the state's official list

Cristina Cándido

Cristina Cándido

Madrid

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 17:50

The Spanish government has mistakingly awarded a medal for sporting merit to a reality TV star instead of the captain of the women's national World Cup football team.

Ivana Icardi, Argentinian 'influencer' and former contestant in the Supervivientes reality show was this Tuesday 5 September awarded the gong in place of Ivana Andrés, the Spanish women's football captain, according to Spain's Official State Gazaette (BOE).

The government granted the sporting medal awards to the 23 players and coaching staff of the side that won the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup after they defeated England in the final in Australia on 20 August.

But amid the controversy of the Rubiales non-consensual kiss incident, the order, published in the official state gazette, and signed on 24 August by the president of the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), Víctor Francos Díaz, leaves Andrés without a medal for now after being confused with Icardi. Apart from being the sister of the footballer Mauro Icardi, has no links with the world of sport.

The CSD said it had moved to correct the error immediately. The body also said it had sent a letter of apology to anyone affected by the "human error".

But it was not the only mistake in the BOE. The second surname of Aitana Bonmatí, who was voted best player in the final against England, is also misspelled.

