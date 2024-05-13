Baby's body found dumped in a rubbish bin in Madrid

Spain
National Police are investigating after a baby's body was found in a rubbish container in Madrid's Barajas district on Sunday 12 May.
A person alerted police about 1.30pm after making the grisly find in the bin at Calle Aquaria 21. The body was inside a plastic bag beside a large refuse container.
Health services confirmed the baby was dead, while forensics examined the scene. National Police's homicide unit is in charge of the investigation.
