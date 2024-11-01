The best supermarket wines for under six euros in Spain

Juan Soto Friday, 1 November 2024, 13:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Are you planning a nice meal at home but don't want to spend too much on wine? Would you like to buy a bottle at the supermarket but are afraid of making a mistake between so many brands and prices? It is possible to buy a good wine without breaking the bank.

The proof is in this list below. Sommelier Juanjo Sánchez takes us through some of the main supermarket chains operating in the country to discover great wines that cost less than six euros. "There is wine within the reach of all budgets," says Sánchez as president of the association of sommeliers in Malaga.

Before setting off on the wine trail, our expert takes us through a few points to note and some basic guidelines to follow. In general, supermarket wines are designed for the general public with the explicit intention of them being liked by everyone, so there are hardly any rarities to be found. Also, undoubtedly, the lower price is due to the fact that the production cost of the wine is lower than for other wines in the higher price range. "But that doesn't mean they are bad wines," he says.

Mercadona

3 euros Dama de Toro

The first product that our sommelier has selected is this wine from the Toro DO made by Bodegas Fariña with Tempranillo grapes. It is a fermented beverage that has a hefty, fruity strength and a great quality/price ratio. It is a red wine that pairs perfectly with meats that are not very overwhelming in flavour, such as meatballs in almond sauce. Its price? Just three euros.

2.25 euros Borsao

This wine is one of Mercadona's classics and one of the wines that Juanjo Sánchez most recommends to his friends. From the Campo de Borja DO (in Aragón) and made with Garnacha grapes, it rests for three months in oak barrels and has a great fruitiness. It is "a wine to drink every day". The wine buff recommends pairing it with any meat-based tapa or even oven-baked fish. "It's a great wine," he says. Its current price is 2.25 euros.

2.35 euros Dulzze Frizzante 5.5

Also for less than three euros, this 'wine' is in inverted commas because it does not have an alcohol content of nine degrees to be considered a wine as such. It is "a partially fermented drink ideal for those who are just starting out in the world of wine", as it is fresh, has little alcohol and a sweet touch. "You practically don't need to accompany it with anything," he says. It costs 2.35 euros.

Aldi

2.25 euros Casa La Luna

This is a Verdejo from the Rueda DO wine region produced by the Avelino Vegas winery. It stands out for being a fruity, tropical wine with a touch of viura grapes that add some acidity. "It is a very pleasant wine", says Sánchez. In this case, he recommends accompanying it with fried fish such as 'boquerones'. It costs 2.25 euros.

4.49 euros Viña Carpio

We will stick with the crianza, as Aldi also sells a slightly more expensive reserva. It is a classic Ribera del Duero wine, with at least 12 months in oak barrels and another 12 months bottled before going on sale. "The oak is more present and presents an interesting balance between fruit and wood." Made by the Avelino Vegas winery with Tempranillo grapes, it is recommended to be paired with meat or intense or fatty fish. It also goes well with some spicy fish. It costs 4.49 euros.

Lidl

2.69 euros Oristan

This is a white wine made in the DO La Mancha with Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah grapes. It has eight months in oak barrels and pairs perfectly with tapas. The sommelier points out that the wines in Lidl are usually very interesting because of their enormous variety and because they include many international products. It costs 2.69 euros.

2.59 euros Donceles

Fino wine lovers should not miss this wine produced in Montilla by the Cruz Conde winery. Donceles uses a Pedro Ximénez grape to make a "fantastic" drink. It is a dry but light wine and can be purchased for 2.59 euros.

3.99 euros Coto de Ibedo

This is a ribeiro made with a blend of grapes (loureiro, godello and treixadura) by the Galician winery Campante. It is a wine with a lot of freshness and acidity that goes very well with all kinds of seafood and especially the large shellfish. It costs 3.99 euros.

Maskom

4.20 euros Campo de Gules

This is a classic Rioja wine made from Tempranillo and Garnacha grapes. In this case it is the only reserva on the list, which means that it has been aged for at least 36 months with a minimum of 12 months in oak barrels. It goes perfectly with all kinds of meat, be it veal, lamb or poultry. It costs 4.20 euros.

5.95 euros Rediel

White wine produced in Malaga by the Excelencia winery. It is a product that blends Muscatel Morisco and Pedro Ximenez grapes, which gives it a great aromatic intensity. It is fresh, light and with a balanced acidity and is perfect to accompany fish, seafood, rice dishes or fideuá. It costs 5.95 euros.

4.89 euros Casal da Barca

A white wine from the Ribeiro DO by a small family winery located in Pontevedra. Of the same name as the winery, the wine is made from Treixadura grapes. Golden in colour, with a predominantly fruity flavour, it costs 4.89 euros.

Carrefour Express

4.56 euros Murviedro

A wine made with sauvignon blanc in the DO Valencia. It is a very fresh and fruity product with a lot of pear and apple. It goes very well with grilled fish. It costs 4,56 euros.

4.50 euros Preferido

A Rioja red wine made from Tempranillo grapes by the Viña Herminia winery. It has four months in oak barrels and in the tasting the fruit really stands out. It goes very well with tapas and some baked fish. It is a very versatile wine, so it will not go wrong with pasta, meat or sauces such as bolognese. It costs 4.50 euros.