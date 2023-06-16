Temu, the new shopping app sweeping the world with huge bargains arrives in Spain: what you should know before you buy Owned by the Chinese conglomerate PDD Holdings Incorporated, the platform does not skimp on promotions, free shipping and even gifts for those who invite others to register on its online store

Temu, the popular shopping platform developing a name worldwide for its sweeping bargains, has arrived in Spain.

The 'new AliExpress' was launched last September and became the most downloaded app in the country. Following its success in the United States the new Chinese marketplace is now eyeing up the European market, aggressively campaigning via YouTube and Instagram.

Its main hook? Its bargain prices, as well as multiple coupons and flash offers. There are 100 categories available ranging from clothing to household products, jewellery, electronics and even pet supplies. It also impresses on the delivery front, with 80% of shipments completed in less than 10 days.

And all this with a sales system and an aesthetic very similar to that of its main competitors: AliExpress and Shein.

Behind the platform is the Chinese conglomerate PDD Holdings Incorporated, which also operates Pinduoduo (the company with the most ecommerce customers in China, with more than 730 million monthly active users).

The group has set itself the challenge of entering Europe and does not skimp on promotions, free shipping and even gifts for those who invite others to join its shop.

Shop like a multimillionaire

Just like AliExpress, the purchase is made directly from the manufacturers, eliminating intermediaries, which helps people to benefit from very cheap prices.

Upon its launch in Spain, it is also offering flash offers - which last only a few hours - and discounts of up to 90% on selected items.

And another plus: for the moment, all shipping are free, as are returns for 90 days. Its motto; 'shop like a billionaire' - An ode to low-cost consumerism.

Although registered in Boston, most of the products sold through Temu are shipped directly from China. As a result, delivery times are very similar to AliExpress products in their standard delivery: between 7 and 15 working days. However, most of them arrive in less than 10 days.

Filters to make your search easier

Another of its features is the variety of its catalogue, a large bazaar that allows you to find practically everything. To make the search easier, it has a search engine at the top and allows you to enter filters to speed up the purchasing process. Among its many categories are everything from fashion to gardening, home, office, pets, beauty, electronics, cars, toys, and jewellery. As with other popular Asian platforms, each item has a description, reviews and ratings from other buyers.

In addition to Spain, Temu has recently entered five other markets in Europe; France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and United Kingdom.