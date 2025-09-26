Births to teenage mothers in Spain have fallen by almost 40% in the last decade

Laura Albor Madrid Friday, 26 September 2025, 15:19 Share

As of June this year, some 29 girls under the age of 15 have become mothers in Spain. The figure contrasts with that of ten years ago (June 2015) when it was almost double (54), i.e. there has been a decrease of more than 46% in this age group.

This year's data marking World Contraception Day (26 September) shows a clear shift in the early motherhood trend in Spain. A total of 5,422 babies were born to mothers under the age of 20 in 2024, which is 37% fewer babies than in 2014 (8,613).

The decrease concerns both girls in the 15-19 age group and girls under 15, who constitute the most vulnerable group. In the latter group, births fell from 136 in 2014 to 76 in 2024. There are fewer births in these age groups and they also account for a smaller percentage of total births. While in 2014 mothers under 20 accounted for 2.01%, by 2024 the rate had fallen to 1.7%.

