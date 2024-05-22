Suspected drug dealer who fled from UK to Spain faces extradition after being tracked down

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 15:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

A suspected drug dealer who is believed to have fled to Spain in a desperate attempt to evade police has been arrested.

The fugitive, who was living in Tenerife, has been arrested after a warrant was authorised for his suspected involvement in a large drugs conspiracy involving cocaine and money laundering.

The international operation was led by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Spanish Police who apprehended the 55-year-old man on Monday (May 20).

The suspect was arrested on behalf of the warrant and will remain in police custody while he awaits extradition back to the UK.

Following the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson, said: “This has been an outstanding display of partnership working between law enforcement agencies working in tandem to execute a warrant abroad and bring a suspect into police custody.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this operation and I hope it sends a clear message to anyone looking to evade police – we have every tool necessary at our disposal to pursue suspects, dismantle organised crime and protect victims.

“Work just like this will continue as part of Operation Sentinel – our united front to tackle all forms of serious and organised crime.”

NCA International Regional Manager Neil Keeping said: “We have National Crime Agency officers based across the globe working day in, day out on behalf of UK law enforcement.

“The NCA collaborated with the Spanish National Police to identify that the suspect was living in Tenerife and to ensure he was arrested. We’re also working with Spanish judicial authorities, CPS and UK police to arrange his extradition back to the UK.

“This is just one of many cases in which the NCA, working with international partners and UK police, is making sure that people wanted in connection with allegations of serious crime have nowhere safe to hide.”

How to contact Crimestoppers

To report suspicious behaviour or activity linked to organised or drug crime, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Callers in Spain should dial the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).