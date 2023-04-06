Surrogate birth debate takes new turn as actress says baby is her grandchild Ana Obregón confirmed that her son, who died of cancer in 2020, is the biological father

Last week Spain was gripped by public debate on the rights and wrongs of surrogacy - which is illegal in the country - after a famous actress ordered a daughter in Miami.

At 68, many were also concerned that Ana Obregón was too old to be a mum.

This week the news got a fresh twist when Obregón appeared on the front page of Hola magazine again to admit the baby was not hers, but her son's. He died of cancer in 2020 and his dying wish was to be a father, she said.

For TV gossip shows, the story has a new angle to fill time this weekend.