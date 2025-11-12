Man arrested for killing more than 100 street cats in Toledo

J.M.L. Toledo Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 13:58 Share

The Guardia Civil have arrested a man for allegedly killing 100 cats in the last year, 50 of which he poisoned in the last four months in the province of Toledo in Spain. He is accused of a crime of continuous animal abuse.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by a resident of Villaluenga de la Sagra. He reported the high mortality rate in the town's cat colonies. As he works in the field of healthcare, he could recognise the symptoms of poisoning.

Subsequently, the police discovered bowls of poisoned water scattered in a park and in the patio of a house where several dead cats were found. The owner of the house turned out to be the suspect.

The Guardia Civil have been collaborating with Universidad Complutense in Madrid, where they took a few cats for an autopsy, which detected toxic substances in the corpses.