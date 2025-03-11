New single register is being developed in Spain to help solve the problem of pets being abandoned

Alfonso Torices Madrid Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 17:52 Compartir

Spain's Ministry of Social Rights, together with the regions and veterinarians, are working on the creation of a single pet identification system for the whole country, which could become a key instrument to stopping tens of thousands of pets from being abandoned every year.

The Secretary of State for Social Rights announced on Monday 10 March, after a meeting with the Spanish network for the identification of pets (Reiac), that the state system will be created through a royal decree, which is already being discussed with the regional ministries, and which will contain a single, homogeneous regulation for pets that, according to the law, must be identified. The law will include dogs, cats and ferrets, and will specify how this has to be done. Rosa Martínez said that the future regulation will state that veterinarians are the only professionals authorised to identify pets.

The implementation of the new state system could be a vital instrument to guarantee the prohibition and punishment of the abandonment of pets, the restriction of breeding or the control of diseases. It will also be effective for the search and location of lost pets in any part of Spain.

The royal decree, according to the secretary of state, should lay the foundations for a system of identification and traceability of pets that will allow the regional ministries to establish identification mechanisms and registers based on basic common criteria for the whole of Spain. "This will be fundamental in minimising the difficulties that exist in many cases in locating or rescuing animals that have gone missing," Martínez explained.

The director general of animal rights, José Ramón Becerra, clarified that the general conditions for the identification of pets will be specified and regulated in collaboration with Reiac and with the rest of the veterinary associations and colleges, "in order to jointly determine the requirements and actions to be carried out by the authorised veterinarians".

Now the Ministry of Social Rights has opened a 15-day public consultation period during which organisations and entities involved in the pet identification process and pet protection associations will be able to contribute ideas for the drafting of the future regulatory text.