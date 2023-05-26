Speeding fine issued to driver in Spain voided because it contained data in English A court cancelled the 100-euro Badajoz city council fine, which alleged the motorist drove at 45km/h in a 30 zone, because it contained incorrectly presented evidence

The photograph sent to the driver included data in English.

Evaristo Fdez. de Vega Badajoz Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A speeding fine issued to a motorist in Badajoz, in the Extramadura region of Spain, has been annulled because part of it contained information in English.

A court in Mérida cancelled the 100-euro speeding fine imposed by the Badajoz city council after verifying that it contained details in English, did not include the date of the offence and did not include the signature of the police officer who issued the fine.

The infringement alleged the motorist drove at 45km/h in a 30 zone on Avenida Ricardo Carapeto in Badajoz, which is a main thoroughfare.

The driver received the fine on 16 May in 2022, which included a photograph of the vehicle captured by the speed camera. But the data referring to the speed, time and other crucial details appeared in English.

On 23 September he was reminded to pay the fine, but the defendant objected and launched legal action.

The driver’s lawyer, Alonso Ramón Díaz, argued the fine should be voided "due to the violation of the presumption of innocence by sanctioning without valid evidence and the document being in a language other than Spanish".