Watch this morning's 'blood moon' that was visible from all over Spain The spectacular total lunar eclipse, which began at 4.30am, will not be seen in the country again until March 2025

It was the first total eclipse of the moon this year, and the spectacular phenomenon was visible in Spain and many other places in the world including Europe, Africa and America.

It started at 4.30 this Monday morning (16 May), when the Earth was interposed between the moon and the sun, and an hour later the total eclipse began. The moon appeared red in colour, which is why it was known as a 'blood moon'.

This was one of the longest eclipses in recent decades, and in Spain it will not be possible to see another sight like this until March 2025.