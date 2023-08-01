Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Special assistance service for passengers at Malaga Airport put up for grabs

Special assistance service for passengers at Malaga Airport put up for grabs

It is provided free of charge, aimed at travellers whose mobility is limited by physical or mental disability, suffering from advanced age or any other cause that requires special attention

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 13:09

Contracts are up for grabs as Spanish airport operator Aena has approved a tender for its assistance service for persons with reduced mobility at 15 airports in the country.

The national tender for the initiative, otherwise known as Sin Barreras, will include Malaga and Seville airports locally, and last for a period of two years at a total cost of 150,400,000 euros.

Nationally, Aena served more than 1.7 million passengers with reduced mobility disabilities (PRM) in 2022. The service is provided free of charge, aimed at people whose mobility is limited by physical or mental disability, permanent or temporary, suffering from advanced age or any other cause that requires special attention.

The tender for this service is divided into four lots: the first one includes the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport; the second one includes the airports of Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca; the third one includes the airports of Malaga-Costa del Sol, Seville, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Valencia and Bilbao, and the fourth affects the airports of Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna, Tenerife Sur, Gran Canaria, César Manrique-Lanzarote, La Palma and Fuerteventura.

The lots are independent for bidding and awarding purposes. In this way, bidders will be able to submit bids for each lot, without any incompatibility between the successful bidders, according to Aena.

The airport operator also said that new technologies and equipment will be implemented in the coming years in order to provide passengers with greater independence and autonomy.

The assistance service for people with disabilities or reduced mobility is the highest-rated by passengers based on surveys carried out periodically in the airports of the Aena network, with a score of 4.93 out of a maximum of 5. It has also been recognised with several national and international awards.

