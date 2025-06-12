The water park in Spain with a freefall drop attraction that's unique in Europe

Rocío Jiménez Costa Brava Thursday, 12 June 2025, 20:48 Compartir

Now that the good weather in Spain seems to be here to stay, trips to coastal destinations are on the rise, whether for a weekend getaway from big cities or for a well-deserved mini-holiday. Among families' favourite experiences are the theme parks and, particularly in the summer, water parks. In Spain, there are a handful of great places where fun is guaranteed.

Located on the Costa Brava, in Lloret de Mar to be more precise, is Water World - one of Spain's best water parks, a favourite of foreign tourists, even though it is not so well-known on the domestic market (only 40% of the visitors are Spanish).

Founded by Josep Tarré and Josep María Cama, pioneers in aquatic leisure in the 1980s, Water World is one of the largest of its kind in Europe, with 150,000 square metres of facilities, with all kinds of attractions for both children and adults. The annual turnover of this site is 12 million euros.

In total, there are around 25 attractions divided into various categories. Firstly, there are the family attractions, including Tornado Land, with eight slides and a maximum depth of 0.75m; the Rafting River, where rings for four people slide along; the Water Mountain, with 250 metres of thrilling ascents and descents. On the other hand, there are the children's rides such as Kiddie Island - a place of pure fun dedicated to the youngest members of the family - and Kids Water World or Nauyaca. Finally, there are the daredevil attractions, including X-trem Mountain - a roller coaster with vertiginous ups and downs; Kamikaze, which reaches 60km/h; freefall slide Speed Furious; or the two-person Hurricanes rings.

Zoom Water World attraction. Water World

There are also several pools, where visitors can rest between slides; a restaurant area; and VIP areas located in the quieter parts of the park that offer exclusive benefits to those who hire them. There are several options to choose from: the 'Balinese beds' at 60 euros, which include a bottle of cava, a gift from the park and preferential reservation in some restaurants; the gold version, which includes 2 Fast Pass Water World tickets for 96 euros, which are added to the general admission of 40 euros per person.

Water World is open from 10am to 6pm, and to 7pm in July and August.

Only suitable for the brave

This year, the park is celebrating 40 years since it opened its doors to the public on 12 July 1985. For this anniversary, the owners presented the Tornado King freefall slide - a unique attraction in Europe categorised as one of the most iconic in the world of aquatic attractions. It is travelled on an inflatable ring that can accommodate up to five people and it has two vertical walls along its route, which allow you to experience the sensation of zero gravity and an adrenaline rush. It has been designed with the patented technology of ProSlide Technology Inc - a world leader in water ride innovation.

Zoom Photo of Tornado Land with a mini Tornado King. Water World

Tornado Land also incorporates a mini Tornado King for children. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Water World is also launching a pioneering water reuse system that filters and reuses the water used to clean the filters, reducing the amount of water discarded.