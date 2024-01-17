Spanish pilot dies after his plane hits cables and crashes while fighting forest fire in Chile

D. Merino / Europa Press Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 13:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spanish pilot Fernando Solans died on Monday, 15 January, when the light aircraft in which he was fighting a fire in the central region of Maule crashed, according to Chile's National Forestry Corporation (Conaf).

According to the service's executive director, Christian Little, Solans was «chief pilot in Spain» and had «a lot of experience» in the sector. The Valencian worked in Chile during the peak season of forest fires.

[𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘]@conaf_minagri CAIDA DE AERONAVE MODELO Thrush 710PA IDENTIFICACION C-13 EN #Panguilermo EN #Talca



El piloto identificado como Fernando Solans Robles de nacionalidad española pereció producto de las lesiones y quemaduras. Q.E.P.D pic.twitter.com/u32oHfu9gU — Ema IVIADE10 📟⛈️⛅ (@IVIADE10) January 15, 2024

According to initial reports, the pilot lost control of the aircraft when it «collided with electrical wiring» and plunged onto the motorway near the city of Talca, some 250 kilometres south of the capital, colliding with two vehicles and causing injuries of varying severity to four people.

Estamos profundamente dolidos como institución. Mis condolencias a la familia de señor Fernando Solans Robles, experimentado piloto que nos deja aportando con su labor contra los incendios https://t.co/ARi29ecRQo — Christian Little Cárdenas (@clittle_conaf) January 15, 2024

The authorities have, however, opened a full investigation to find out the exact cause of the incident, sources explained without adding further details.