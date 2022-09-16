Spanish monarchs and prime minister sign book of condolence in Madrid King Felipe and Queen Letizia signed the book of condolence at the official residence of the British Ambassador in Madrid

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez all expressed their condolences to the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, last Friday 9 September on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both King Felipe and Queen Letizia signed the book of condolences at the official residence of the British Ambassador in Madrid at around 8pm.

Felipe, who fondly referred to the Queen as "Aunt Lilibet" while she was alive, wrote: "Her example of dignity, serenity and tireless dedication to the service of the United Kingdom and its people will always be a great source of inspiration for us all." They then offered their condolences "with fraternal affection to Charles III and the Queen Consort, the Royal Family, the British Government and the British people."

Pedro Sánchez conveyed his "affection, and that of all of Spain, to the Royal Family, the British Government and the British people". He wrote: "Queen Elizabeth II's commitment and sense of duty will be an inspiration for future generations."