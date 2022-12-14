Spain's Ministry of Education opens applications for Spanish language teaching assistants There are positions available in schools in Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, United States, France, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand

The Spanish government's Ministry of Education and Vocational Training scheme has opened up language assistant applications for the coming academic year. There are a total of 858 places available in 18 countries. Applications opened this Monday and will close on the 28 December. The successful candidates will receive financial compensation varying between €900 and €1,400 according to the host country.

The aim of the language assisants is to help to improve primary and secondary students' Spanish under the direction of a Spanish language teacher. The assistants will also acquire an understanding of the culture and language of their host country while gaining teaching experience.

There are positions in schools in Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, United States, France, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand.

There are requirements that must be met to be elegible for the placement. These include either already having a degree from a specified list or being a student in the 2022/23 academic year studying for one of the degrees. In the majority of cases a degree in either Hispanic studies, Spanish Language and literature, Applied Languages, Linguistics, Comparative literature or Educational Sciences is required. The applicants must also show B1 competency in the language of their host country.

Visiting teachers from Spain

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has also organised placements for visiting teachers. There are 637 positions open for pre-school, primary and secondary teachers who can visit either the US, Canada, Ireland or Germany in the 2023/24 academic year. The deadline for applications is the 29 December.

The visiting teachers will work between one and five years in the host country teaching Spanish as a foreign language among other subjects related to the language. The terms of the collaboration, which includes conditions similar to those of the sending country, will be stipulated by an agreement signed by the Ministry.

Since its creation in 1986, the programme has worked with 15,000 teachers, making it one of the most successful initatives for the promotion of Spanish language and culture.