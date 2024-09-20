Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain's Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares walking with Edmundo González Urrutia (r). EFE
Spanish foriegn minister denies aiding Venezuela government
Spanish foriegn minister denies aiding Venezuela government

José Manuel Albares said at no point was Spain involved in negotiations between Edmundo González and Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela

Cristina Cándido

Madrid

Friday, 20 September 2024, 10:45

The foreign minister has denied accusations that Spain had a hand in the opposition leader of Venezuela signing away his claim to power at the Spanish embassy in that country before he flew to Madrid to claim political asylum.

José Manuel Albares said at no point was Spain involved in negotiations between Edmundo González and Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela.

González is widely seen as having won recent presidential elections in Venezuela, beating Maduro, but the government there has refused to release election data for independent review. He says he was forced into signing away his complaint against Maduro.

