Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Intertuna Tres vessel, owned by the Bermeo-based company Albacora, sailing in the Indian Ocean where it operates a tuna fishery. E.C.
112 incident

Spanish fishing boat repels pirate attack by firing warning shots

The Intertuna Tres from Bermeo foiled the boarding attempt while sailing in the Indian Ocean, after years of 'relative peace' in the area

Iratxe Astui

Basque Country

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 20:12

After years of "relative peace" for boats and ships operating in the Indian Ocean, a Basque tuna fishing vessel has encountered Somali pirates. On Tuesday, the Intertuna Tres, which belongs to Bermeo-based company Albacora, repelled an attempted boarding by firing warning shots. The end of the monsoon season has resulted in calm waters that armed groups are taking advantage of to resume their attacks in an area historically affected by piracy.

Intertuna Tres, which fishes in the Indian Ocean under a foreign flag, became the target of an attack "some 900 kilometres off the coast of Somalia". The 111-metre-long fishing boat was sailing along when a speedboat, coming from the Issamohamadi mother ship "approached it from the stern with the intention of boarding". The crew immediately acted according to safety protocols and the security guards on board fired two warning shots, which were enough for the pirate boat to abort and return to the mother ship, without causing any injuries or material damage.

The attempted attack was part of a chain of assaults that started on 2 November. Issamohamadi is an Iranian ship, which Somali pirates hijacked in October. Within 72 hours, other vessels in the area were also threatened: the Norwegian bulk carrier Spar Apus detected a suspicious vessel approaching, but it managed to avoid it. The following day, the merchant ship Stolt Sagaland came under AK-47-type gunfire from a pirate gunboat. It responded by firing.

The upsurge in pirate activity culminated last Friday with the release of the Maltese vessel Hellas Aphrodite, which had been hijacked a day earlier. The Spanish frigate Victoria, part of the 'Atalanta' operation, executed a combined action with a helicopter, a maritime patrol aircraft and a special operations team. The show of force caused the pirates to abandon the ship.

Security recommendations

The authorities of the 'Atalanta' operation have launched an intensive search for the armed group and the mother ship. Given the increase in their activity in recent weeks, they have also recommended "avoiding a radius of 200 nautical miles around the area of the hijacking of the Hellas Aphrodite, maintaining constant vigilance and reinforcing all security measures". Maritime security officers and captains have also been urged to report any suspicious activity to speed up response and improve incident tracking.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 End of an era for iconic Costa del Sol coffee shop
  2. 2 Co-housing project for retirees opens on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  4. 4 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  5. 5 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  6. 6 Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children
  7. 7 International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend
  8. 8 Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again
  9. 9 Investors plan to convert former Costa del Sol convent into hotel and restaurant
  10. 10 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spanish fishing boat repels pirate attack by firing warning shots

Spanish fishing boat repels pirate attack by firing warning shots