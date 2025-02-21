Spanish consumer organisation warns of slimming product with active ingredient that may be dangerous to health

Raquel Merino Málaga Friday, 21 February 2025, 18:17 Compartir

Spain's consumers organisation OCU has reported the presence of an active ingredient typical of medicines "whose unprescribed consumption can be dangerous" in a slimming product sold on various online platforms.

The ingredient in question is ephedrine and the OCU has found it in the food supplement Fasterdetox, it has told the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan).

Ephedrine is a natural alkaloid with cardiac and central nervous system stimulant properties. It is used in medicines as a bronchodilato, to make breathing easier, and to raise blood pressure.

Its marketing as a drug has passed specific controls and is authorised, but the OCU warns of its danger when it is found as a component of a slimming product that does not undergo the same scrutiny.

It points out that uncontrolled and frequent consumption can cause adverse effects such as nausea and vomiting, headaches, insomnia, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, muscle weakness, tachycardia and palpitations.

The OCU expains that "Fasterdetox is marketed as a food supplement and so it should not contain an active ingredient such as ephedrine". The organisation has already informed the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) of this fact "so that it can proceed to withdraw the product Fasterdetox, which is illegal and dangerous".