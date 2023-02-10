Spanish consumer association hits out at eight airlines for not accepting cash on board The OCU organisation of consumers and users has demanded the elimination of the card-only payment policy

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has criticised eight Spanish airlines for not accepting cash payments on their flights. The association has been demanding the elimination of the card-only payment policy adopted by the airlines. "They have not taken that step, so we have proceeded and reported it to the corresponding General Directorate of Consumption," they say.

The airlines subject to this complaint are: Iberia, Iberia Express, Air Europa, Iberojet, Plus Ultra, Volotea, Wamos Air and World2fly.

“Despite what the regulations establish, these airlines continue to force consumers who purchase on board to pay by card: this is a clear violation of consumer regulations. For this reason, we have denounced the eight companies that continue to ignore our requests” stated the OCU.

Can an establishment refuse a cash payment?

As the OCU recalls, the LGDCU establishes that an establishment can't refuse to accept cash as a means of payment. “There are no reasons that justify the limitation of the use of cash. This can make the customer vulnerable. If a person wants to buy some food or products on board, but only has cash, are left with no other option but to go without the purchase. This is abusive and represents a serious breach of consumer protection regulations”.

On May 28, a modification of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users came into force, which guarantees payment in cash in any establishment. This is article 82.4 of Royal Decree-Law 24/2021, of November 2, which includes as an infraction "the refusal to accept payment in cash as a means of payment within the limits established by tax regulations and the prevention and fight against tax fraud”. This infraction is also punishable with a fine that can range between 150 and 100,000 euros, clarifies the OCU. There is only one exception, as the regulation itself specifies, "the limits established by tax regulations and the prevention and fight against tax fraud".