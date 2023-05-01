Spanish authorities shut down perfume factory for using banned substances and hygiene reasons This is the full list of 79 products that have been stripped from the shelves and which buyers are being urged not to use

People are being urged not to use more than 70 fragrances after a perfume factory in Spain was shut down for using banned substances, labelling issues and hygiene reasons.

The Ministry of Health shut down Parfums Codibel S.L. at the request of the Spanish agency for medicines and health products (Aemps) after authorities found the cosmetics factory in Barcelona was manufacturing materials "that did not comply with good manufacturing practices, in very defficient technical-sanitary conditions and without having presented the required declaration of cosmetic product manufacturing activities established by the regulations".

The 79 affected perfumes did not comply with labelling requirements and some even contain prohibited substances, such as butylphenyl methylpropional and/or hydroxyisohexyl-3-cyclohexene, according to an inspection report.

The Catalan health authority ordered all manufacturing to cease, as well as the products to be stripped from shelves.