Spanish airports operator Aena keen to raise prices by 4% after recovery of airline sector The company which runs 46 airports and two heliports recorded a net profit of 607.7 million euros in the first half of the year

Aena, the operator of 46 airports and two heliports across Spain, has reported a net profit of 607.7 million euros in the first half of the year, more than double (119% more) the 277 million it recorded in the same period last year.

It also surpassed the record registered so far, 559 million in the first half of 2019, before the pandemic.

The figures reported this Wednesday 26 July to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) showed the clear recovery of the airport commercial business following Covid-19. But the results came with a surprise: the approval of the 2024 tariff proposal with an increase of 4.09% compared to this year.

It proposes to raise the fees paid by airlines for using Aena airports, which could lead to an increase in ticket prices in the coming months. The tariff increase, which must now be approved by the CNMC, would be applied as of March 1, 2024.

Aena said that the tariff increase comes amid an average inflation of 8.4% in 2022, a year in which the company had to assume an increase in energy costs of 40%, among other costs.

President and CEO of Aena, Maurici Lucena, pointed out that the revision of the tariffs "is nothing to worry about" because they would continue to be "the lowest in Europe". In 2023 Aena already requested a 0.7% increase in fares, but the CNMC decided to freeze them due to the growth of air traffic.

The airlines have rejected this increase from Aena and from the Airline Association (ALA) and are asking for a reduction, arguing that they have had to face an increase in fuel costs and wage increases.

ALA considers that Aena "has the margin not to raise airport charges" after making profits this year and after the recent decision to recover the payment of dividends to its shareholders.