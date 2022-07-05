Spain's Queen Letizia tests positive for Covid-19 The royal's engagements have been cancelled for tomorrow, Wednesday, and she will decide on Thursday whether to attend an awards ceremony, depending on how she is feeling

The King and Queen, on Monday, at the Princess of Girona Awards / E.P.

Spain's royal household, La Zarzuela palace, has issued a statement today, Tuesday 5 July, to say that Queen Letizia has tested positive for coronavirus. Although she is only suffering slight symptoms, she has been obliged to cancel her engagements for Wednesday.

On Monday the Queen travelled to Barcelona with the King and their two daughters for the Princesa de Girona Foundation Awards.

The statement said that whether or not she will be attending the Mariano de Cavia awards ceremony on Thursday will depend on how she is feeling.

The Queen is the second member of the royal family to contract Covid-19, as her husband, Felipe VI, had the virus in February.