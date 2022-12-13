Spain’s Ministry of Health to start sending Covid certificate update messages The new documents, which allow easier travel in EU countries, will be valid until 30 June 2023

Spain’s Ministry of Health is now updating its EU Digital Covid certificates, which will be valid until the end of June next year, and will be advising people by email when theirs is ready to be downloaded.

People whose EU Digital Covid Certificates were issued by the Ministry in Wallet or Passbook format at their request are also being sent text messages to their mobile phones.

In any case, anyone who wishes to do so can request their Covid certificate via the Ministry of Health web page, using their digital certificate, electronic ID, Cl@ve or eIDAS.

Making travel more straightforward

The certificate, which the Ministry only issues electronically, enables people to travel in EU countries as it shows that they have been vaccinated against Covid or that they have recovered from the illness. It is possible to travel without the certificate, but entering some countries will take longer and additional measures such as tests or quarantine may be required.

Although the certificate is valid throughout the EU and in other countries such as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Norway, each country is responsible for its own entry rules and health measures during the pandemic.