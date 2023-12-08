Spain's major supermarket chain Mercadona continues to grow in Portugal

Sections
Friday, 8 December 2023
Mercadona continues to grow its presence in Portugal.
The leading Spanish supermarket chain, originally from Valencia, opened its first store in Portugal in 2019 and will end the year with 49 there. During 2023 it has opened 10 new supermarkets in the neighbouring country.
The company is also building its second distribution warehouse in Portugal, in Almeirim, to the north of Lisbon.
