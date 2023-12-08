Spain's major supermarket chain Mercadona continues to grow in Portugal During 2023 the company opened 10 new stores in the neighbouring country and has plans to build a second distribution warehouse in Almeirim, to the north of Lisbon

SUR Malaga Friday, 8 December 2023, 07:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Mercadona continues to grow its presence in Portugal.

The leading Spanish supermarket chain, originally from Valencia, opened its first store in Portugal in 2019 and will end the year with 49 there. During 2023 it has opened 10 new supermarkets in the neighbouring country.

The company is also building its second distribution warehouse in Portugal, in Almeirim, to the north of Lisbon.