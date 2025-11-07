Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I EFE
Royals

Spain's King Juan Carlos publishes his memoirs in France and says he regrets high-profile affair

The autobiography was written, said the ex-monarch who abdicated in 2014, because he felt others were rewriting his personal history

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 10:55

The memoirs of former King of Spain Juan Carlos I were published first in France this week. The autobiography was written, said the ex-monarch who abdicated in 2014, because he felt others were rewriting his personal history.

In the book, subtitled Reconciliation, Juan Carlos, who is self-exiled in the Middle East, touches on all areas of his life and times, although critics suggested he could have said more about his opaque offshore tax affairs. He said he regrets his high-profile affair with socialite Corinna Larsen, misses his wife and is unhappy his son, the current king, has turned his back on his father's fortune.

