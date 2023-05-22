Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia fly to Wales for Princess Leonor's graduation The Princess of Asturias spent the past two years studying at the Atlantic College in Wales, and returns to Spain to start her journey as heiress to the Crown

Spain's Princess Leonor has officially started her preparation as a heiress to the Crown after graduating from university in Wales.

The Princess of Asturias spent the past two years studying the International Baccalaureate programme of the United World Colleges (UWC) at the Atlantic College in Wales, and returns to Spain to start her journey as heiress to the Crown.

She was greeted by her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Infanta Sofía, on Saturday who attended the graduation.

"Your love of deep conversations knows no bounds. Your determined passion for learning, understanding others and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your experience at UWC. We will miss your sense of humour," a tutor told Princess Eleanor, according to Royal Household sources, as she collected her diploma along with 164 other students of 57 nationalities.

Princess Leonor has set another date in red on her calendar; 17 August when she will start military training. On that day she will enter the General Military Academy of Zaragoza of the Spanish Army and start three years of military training.

As part of the training she will go to the Naval School of Marín in Pontevedra and on the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, and study at the General Air Academy of San Javier in Murcia.

The Princess of Asturias' graduation ceremony was not on the Zarzuela agenda. But the King and Queen shared two photos via their official Twitter account. The EFE news agency then added another photo, in which Don Felipe appeared seated next to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, whose second daughter Princess Alexia, was also graduating.

The King and Queen of Spain and the King and Queen of the Netherlands are not only united by good friendship, but also by their choice of this school, a reference point for the United World Schools educational institution, for the education of their daughters. Next year, the youngest daughters of both royal families, Princess Sofía and Princess Ariane, will start their baccalaureate in Wales.