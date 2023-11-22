Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Spain&#039;s Guardia Civil warns of two-euro coin scam
Crime

Spain's Guardia Civil warns of two-euro coin scam

The police force has warned people to check their change carefully, to avoid losing money

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 09:58

Compartir

It's something that happens quite often: we buy something, we pay with cash, and we don't check the change properly if we are in a hurry. But it is always recommended to make sure that we get the money that belongs to us.

As a result, Spain's Guardia Civil police force has taken to social media to warn of a recurring scam where fraudsters across the country are using foreign coins that look and feel similar to the two-euro coin, but are of a much lower value

One of the most widely circulated coins in Spain and which the Guardia Civil has warned about is the Turkish lira, which although they are not very different aesthetically (they are the same weight, size and colours). However, they are very different in value, as they have an exchange rate of 32 cents, which means that if we receive one in our change, we will be losing money.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Real risk': Water shortage concerns for Costa del Sol as dry spell continues
  2. 2 Spain and France move towards ending the 90-day rule for British second-home owners
  3. 3 Benalmádena set to shine as this year's Christmas lights are extended to seaside areas
  4. 4 Arrest made on the Costa del Sol in connection with attempted murder of Spain's Vox party founder Vidal-Quadras
  5. 5 All eyes on Malaga as the world's best tennis players vie for 2023 Davis Cup trophy
  6. 6 Abandoned Costa del Sol car park gets much-needed facelift after four-year wait
  7. 7 Controversial hotel tower at Malaga port given green light by city council
  8. 8 Work starts on major improvement to sewerage system on western strip of Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Spanish supermarket giant opens 'efficient shop' model on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Climax of the Ladies European Tour to tee off in Marbella this Thursday

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad