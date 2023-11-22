Spain's Guardia Civil warns of two-euro coin scam

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

It's something that happens quite often: we buy something, we pay with cash, and we don't check the change properly if we are in a hurry. But it is always recommended to make sure that we get the money that belongs to us.

As a result, Spain's Guardia Civil police force has taken to social media to warn of a recurring scam where fraudsters across the country are using foreign coins that look and feel similar to the two-euro coin, but are of a much lower value

¡¡Ojito!!

Estas son liras turcas Las pasan por 2 euros por su parecido pero su valor es considerablemente menor en € #Quenotelacuelen pic.twitter.com/W1zmcjLz3B — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) November 13, 2023

One of the most widely circulated coins in Spain and which the Guardia Civil has warned about is the Turkish lira, which although they are not very different aesthetically (they are the same weight, size and colours). However, they are very different in value, as they have an exchange rate of 32 cents, which means that if we receive one in our change, we will be losing money.