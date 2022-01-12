Spain’s daily coronavirus numbers for Tuesday, 11 January The latest national Ministry of Health data details new infections, Covid-19 deaths and the current pressure on the healthcare system

On Tuesday, 11 January, the autonomous regions notified Spain’s Ministry of Health of 134,942 new cases of Covid-19, a figure higher that of the same day last week, when 117,775 positives were reported, which shows the upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a total of 1,441,506 positive tests have been registered and the total number of infections in Spain has risen to 7,592,242 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The national 14-day coronavirus cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 3,042.11, compared to 2,989.47 on Monday.

Another 247 deaths with Covid-19 were added, compared to 116 on Monday. Some 90,383 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry.

Hospital pressure

Currently, there are 16,555 patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 throughout Spain (16,496 on Monday) and 2,200 are in an intensive care unit – no change from Monday. The occupancy rate of hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients stands at 13.34 per cent (13.40% on Monday) and in ICUs at 23.50 per cent (23.58% the day before).

Meanwhile, the positivity rate for tests stands at 38.31 per cent, compared to 37.12 per cent on Monday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as 'controlled'.