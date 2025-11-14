Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Álvaro García Ortiz this week. AFP
Politics

Spain's attorney general defends himself in court

Álvaro García Ortiz was accused of leaking information about a tax investigation of the partner of the regional PP president of Madrid

SUR

Madrid

Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:47

The trial of Spain's attorney general for allegedly revealing secrets wound up this week, and the court will now consider its verdict. The highlight of this week's proceedings was Wednesday's appearance of the accused, Álvaro García Ortiz. The attorney general was adamant in his defence and claimed his right not to answer questions from the private side of the prosecution.

In reply to the accusation that he leaked information about a tax investigation of the partner of the regional PP president of Madrid - a political rival and an adversary of García Ortiz's PSOE party - he said: "I didn't leak anything; we reacted to an attempt at manipulation and to a false rumour as the integrity of the prosecutor's office was being seriously questioned."

On why he had deleted beyond retrieval the messages from his phone from that time, he said:

"I systematically delete everything every month. There are a lot of WhatsApps and the information is very sensitive."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investors plan to convert former Costa del Sol convent into hotel and restaurant
  2. 2 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  3. 3 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  5. 5 International dog show returns to Torremolinos this weekend
  6. 6 Caring Costa residents launch new Christmas present campaign for underprivileged children
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town reinforces gluten-free offer
  8. 8 Costa Tropical sea life aquarium set to reopen before end of year
  9. 9 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025
  10. 10 Established Madrid guitarist and composer brings Sebas Souza Guitar Show to Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain's attorney general defends himself in court

Spain&#039;s attorney general defends himself in court