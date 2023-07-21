Spain was third-most targeted country in world by cybercriminals in first half of year It is estimated that one in five crimes in Spain now takes place on the web. Here is some useful advice to help you stay safe online...

One out of every five crimes in Spain is committed online, shocking data shows. Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, revealed the concerning figures when he presented a government strategy to try to stem the tide of cyberattacks.

There were 375,506 cyber breaches recorded last year, 72% more than in 2019. In the first half of this year, Spain is the first country in Europe and third worldwide most attacked by cyber criminals, according to a report by cybersecurity company Eset. Only Japan and the United States are ahead. The most notorious cases have been the cyber attacks on the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, Euskaltel and Telepizza.

Information theft is one of the most common threats, usually related to the theft of corporate email credentials, bank accounts or cryptocurrencies. Credit card information theft has also become a target for electronic thieves.

The 'sextortion' scam

Internet users are also being warned about malicious web pages that digital criminals use to boost their 'phishing' campaigns. They will often send emails impersonating an entity to obtain the user's personal data.

Electronic scams are another worrying trend to watch out for, which often involves downloading malware - a computer program that takes control of the victim's computer device.

Sextortion is another common cyber crime. Criminals send emails threatening victims that private photos or videos of themselves will be published unless a certain amount in cryptocurrency is paid.

Beware of vacations

Holidays are also a critical time for cyber scams. Inflation has meant that enjoying the summer break impacts the pocket. Cyber criminals are using this to offer victims cheap holiday deals. Cybersecurity company Kaspersky offers several tips to avoid this:

• A first step would be to plan your vacations on trusted websites; be suspicious of unknown pages with prices that are too low to be true and that ask for too much personal information; before making any payment or offering personal data, verify the URL of the site - It must have the sequence 'https' and the padlock icon.

• Beware of sites with misspellings or strange names: these are clues that they should not be trusted. It is also important to read trusted reviews before using an unknown site.