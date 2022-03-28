Spain sends more weapons and medical supplies to Ukraine A Spanish Air Force plane is taking the military equipment today (Monday) and an armoured ambulance will be delivered later in the week

The armoured ambulance will be used to evacuate the injured from the worst-hit cities. / e.t.

Spain is sending more weapons and medication to Ukraine this week, as prime minister Pedro Sánchez and the Minister for Defence, Margarita Robles, indicated would be the case last week. In fact, Sánchez ratified his commitment to send more weapons to Ukraine during the NATO Summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The weapons are being taken today (Monday) in an Air Force A400; this is the second delivery since early March, not long after Russia invaded Ukraine. On that occasion several planes flew 1,370 anti-tank grenade launchers, 700,000 rounds of machine-gun ammunition and light machine guns to an area close to the Polish border.

On Tuesday or Wednesday, another A400 will fly an armoured ambulance, the army’s BAE Land Systems OMC, to the region to help evacuate the injured from towns and cities which are most badly affected by the war in Ukraine.

That flight will also be carrying 54 pallets (83 cubic metres) of medication and medical supplies from the Military Defence Pharmacy Centre (CEMILFAR) and the Gómez Ulla hospital.