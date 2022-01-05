Spain reports 117,775 new infections and 116 coronavirus deaths in a day The latest Ministry of Health data shows some 21% of intensive care beds are currently occupied by Covid patients

The sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain continues on its seemingly unstoppable path towards a peak that still appears some way off (epidemiologists place it in the middle of the month). According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on 4 January it grew by another 117,775 new infections in day.

In total, according to the official statistics, since the start of the pandemic some 6,785,286 people have been infected by the virus and 89,689 have died, after another 116 deaths were added in the last 24 hours.

By age groups, the incidence rate is increasing most among young people aged 20 to 29 (3,831) and those aged 30 to 39 (3,228). They are the least vaccinated groups (around 80 per cent, ten points less than the national average) and also those who socialise the most.

By autonomous regions, Navarra, with the worst incidence rate data, is approaching six thousand cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants (5,977) and it is close to 10,000 (9,739) in the age group 20 to 29 years.

Some 21 per cent of intensive care beds are occupied by Covid patients and the percentage of people who are positive after performing an antigen or PCR test have both increased, although very slightly.