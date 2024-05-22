Spain's Met Office warns of weather 'rollercoaster' bringing mix of rain and high temperatures: these are the affected areas

Rain is expected, especially in the northern half of the country, according to Aemet data.

María Carbajo Madrid Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:42 | Updated 12:04h.

There is barely a month to go before we welcome the summer in Spain and, although the heat has made its presence felt with high temperatures, especially in the first days of May, these last few days of the fifth month are bringing rain and a slight drop in the mercury to some parts of the country.

And it doesn't look like it's going to stop. In fact, in the coming days we are going to experience 'rollercoaster' weather in which we find a good part of the country with rain and another part with rising temperatures.

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), in its forecast for this Wednesday 22 May, highlights that rain and storms will continue to affect the Catalonia and the Valencia regions.

In contrast, the rest of the Spanish mainland will experience an increase in temperatures, with Murcia registering the highest value in a provincial capital, reaching 30C.

Barcelona and Castellón are under a warning for rain and thunderstorms, while Gerona is under a heavy rainfall alert. The weather instability persists in the extreme north of the mainland and the north of the Balearic Islands.

From the early hours onwards, showers with thunderstorms are expected in the east of Catalonia and the north of the Balearic Islands, with the possibility of locally heavy showers, especially along the Catalan coastline, according to the forecast.

Increasing rain as the afternoon progresses

In the far north of the Spanish mainland, cloudy skies are forecast with weak and scattered precipitation at the beginning of the day. These rains will intensify and become widespread during the afternoon, accompanied by thunderstorms in the Pyrenees, which could be locally heavy in the north of Catalonia .

¿Qué se espera esta semana?

☔️ Continuarán los chubascos en el tercio norte peninsular; a partir del miércoles sólo probables en el extremo norte; el fin de semana ya no se esperan.

🌡️ Temperaturas más propias de abril, recuperando los valores normales de mayo el fin de semana. pic.twitter.com/5tsZOtSiuY — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 20, 2024

In addition, in the Pyrenees, light frosts will be recorded and the snow level will be between 1,800 and 2,200 metres, dropping to 1,400-1,800 metres in the Cantabrian mountains with less probability.

Large areas of the northern half of Spain will have low cloudiness in the morning, evolving in the afternoon, with the possibility of isolated showers, especially in the eastern Iberian Peninsula. Meanwhile, the southern half of the mainland and the rest of the Balearic Islands will be lightly cloudy, although with the appearance of medium and high clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures up to 30C

In the Canary Islands, the north will remain cloudy with weak and isolated rainfall in mountainous areas. In the rest of the archipelago there will be cloudy intervals, and occasional showers are not ruled out in the afternoon in mountainous inland areas. Morning fog banks are forecast in the Balearic Islands, mountainous areas of the Canary Islands and the northern half of the peninsula.

Maximum temperatures will tend to fall in the northern third and the Balearic Islands, while in the rest of the Spanish mainland an increase is expected. Minimum temperatures will fall in the northwest of the peninsula and rise in the upper Ebro, with no significant changes in the rest of the territory. The provincial capitals with the highest temperatures will be Murcia (30C), Cordoba (29C) and Malaga (28C).

Temperatures up to 30C. Meteored

Westerly and northerly winds will prevail over the peninsula, being more intense in coastal areas, especially in the Cantabrian Sea. In the Balearic Islands, winds will be variable, and in the Canary Islands trade winds will be predominant with some strong intervals in exposed areas.

Given the persistence of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in Catalonia and the Valencian regions, the public is advised to take precautions and to keep informed about weather updates.