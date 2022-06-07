When is it still compulsory to wear a face mask in Spain? Health authorities have issued a reminder to make sure that everyone, whether a resident or tourist in Spain, is aware that they do still need to wear a mask on some occasions

The Spanish government lifted the obligation to wear a Covid face mask inside buildings on 20 April after 700 days and after the Council of Ministers approved a Royal Decree with new rules about the use of masks. Since then people have been free to choose whether or not to wear one, apart from the few situations where a face mask is still compulsory.

Now, the health authorities have issued a reminder to make sure that everyone, whether a resident or tourist in Spain, is aware that they do still need to wear a mask on some occasions.

Masks must still be worn in ‘health care settings’. These include pharmacies, dentists, opticians, medical centres, GP surgeries, dialysis centres and sperm banks, among others. In all these places masks are compulsory, including for staff and visitors, except for hospital patients when they are in their own room.

Masks are also compulsory for staff and visitors in care homes when they are in common areas.

And finally, masks are still needed on public transport including planes, trains, buses and taxis. They are also compulsory in enclosed spaces on ships and boats where it is not possible to maintain 1.5 metres of social distance, except in the cabins if they are shared by people who normally live under the same roof.

However, it is not obligatory to wear a mask while waiting at bus and railway stations.