Spain is included on Russia's list of 'hostile countries' Putin has authorised Russians' foreign currency obligations in those countries to be paid with roubles

The Russian government has today approved a list of States and territories which it says have carried out ‘hostile actions’ against Russia, and will permit Russian citizens and companies to pay monies they owe to creditors in these countries in roubles instead of the agreed currencies. Spain is one of the countries on the list.

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian government says that the State itself, Russian citizens and companies who have foreign currency obligations in the countries on the list can pay them in roubles when the payments are more than ten million roubles a month (the equivalent of more than 66,000 euros) or a similar amount in foreign currency.

Putin signed a decree on Saturday morning ordering the Council of Ministers to produce this list. It includes all the EU countries, the USA, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Albania, Andorra, the UK, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, the Federated States of Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro and Switzerland.

According to Interfax news agency in Russia, the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has already signed the document.