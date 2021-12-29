Spain counts more than 6 million coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic On Tuesday the Ministry of Health notified another 99,671 new positive cases, as the national incidence rate rose to 1,360

Spain’s regions notified the national Ministry of Health of 99,671 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, 28 December. The total number of coronavirus infections in Spain, since the start of the pandemic, has now risen to 6,032,297 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1,360.62, compared to 1,206.21 on Monday.

In the last two weeks, a total of 645,624 coronavirus positives have been registered by the authorities. On Tuesday another 114 Covid-19 deaths were added, compared with 94 last Tuesday. Some 89,253 people with a positive coronavirus diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry of Health. In the last week, 247 people with a confirmed positive Covid-19 diagnosis have died in the country.

Hospital pressure

Currently, there are 9,852 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain (9,530 on Monday) and 1,736 in an intensive care unit (1,715 the day before). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,491 admissions (1,308 on Monday) and 1,105 patients discharged (534 the day before). The percentage of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 8.06 (7.69% on Monday) and in ICUs at 18.71 per cent (18.26% on Monday).

Between December 7 and 28, the regions have performed 2,296,324 diagnostic tests, of which 1,308,351 were PCR and 987,973 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 4,883.07.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 18.88 per cent, up from 17.94 per cent on Monday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as 'controlled'.