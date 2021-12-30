Spain exceeds 100,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day Currently, there are 10,411 people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 throughout Spain and there are 1,773 patients in an intensive care unit

Spain’s autonomous regions notified the national Ministry of Health of 100,760 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, 29 December, confirming the upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic. The total number of infections in the country has risen to 6,133,057 since the start of the health crisis, according to official statistics.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1,508.39, compared to 1,360.62 the day before.

Another 78 coronavirus deaths were added to Wednesday's figures, compared with 50 on the same day last week. In the last seven days, 271 people with a confirmed positive coronavirus diagnosis have died in Spain and the total number of people who have died with a positive diagnostic test since Covid-19 arrived in the country has risen to 89,331, according to data collected by the Ministry of Health.

Hospital pressure

Currently, there are 10,411 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain (compared to 9,852 the day before) and 1,773 in an intensive care unit (1,736 on Tuesday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,727 admissions (1,491 the day before) and 1,239 patients discharged from hospital (1,105 on Tuesday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 8.51 per cent (8.06% the day before) and in ICUs at 19.10 per cent (18.71 the previous day).

Positivity rate

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 20.37 per cent, up from 18.88 per cent the day before. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as 'controlled'.